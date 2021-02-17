https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/former-trump-plaza-hotel-casino-atlantic-city-demolished-mayor-says-truly-great-day-video/

The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino tower in Atlantic City, NJ, was demolished on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Marty Small called the demolition “exciting” and “truly a great day in Atlantic City.”

A crowd also gathered at the scene chanting “blow it up.”

The Courier Post reports that “it took only seconds to fell the 34-story tower after a dozen dynamite blasts were triggered at 9:07 a.m., creating dust clouds blown by the winds toward the Atlantic Ocean.”

JUST IN – Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino imploded in Atlantic City, NJ.pic.twitter.com/VDL6PDVCgc — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 17, 2021

Crowds gathered along the street to watch the demolition.

“The implosion of the gutted tower, for many, symbolized the end of Trump’s time in this gambling resort town that saw it grow to four casino hotels and eventually fall to numerous financial setbacks, four bankruptcies and property sales,” the Courier report continued.

The mayor, naturally, used the demolition of the gutted tower to trash the former president, saying that while he brought tons of jobs to the city when the casino was active, “he was selfish, took advantage of some people, hurt some people.”

