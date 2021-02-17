https://hannity.com/media-room/frozen-usa-oklahoma-city-sees-temps-drop-to-minus-14-degrees-coldest-since-1899/

DEEP FREEZE, TX: 4.3 Million Lose Power, Nearly Half of Lone Star State’s Wind Turbines ‘Frozen’

posted by Hannity Staff – 24 hours ago

Frigid temperatures in typically moderate Texas knocked out power for more than 4.3 million residents this week; keeping countless locals locked up in their homes as roads remain closed across the Lone Star State.

The 4.3 million total is more than Hurricanes Harvey, Laura, Katrina, and Sandy COMBINED as first responders struggle to reach vulnerable citizens.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LONE STAR SHOWDOWN: Texas Attorney General Sues Biden Administration Over ‘Deportation Freeze’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.25.21

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday to stop the Biden Administration’s “deportation freeze” of illegal immigrants currently residing in the United States.

“The lawsuit, filed just two days after President Biden was sworn in, is among the first legal moves seeking to impede the new administration’s effort to undo Trump-era policies,” reports The Hill.

“In one of its first of dozens of steps that harm Texas and the nation as a whole, the Biden administration directed DHS to violate federal immigration law and breach an agreement to consult and cooperate with Texas on that law,” Paxton said in a statement. “Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel.”

“If left unchallenged, DHS could re-assert this suspension power for a longer period or even indefinitely, effectively granting a blanket amnesty to illegal aliens that Congress has refused to pass time and time again,” the complaint reads. “The Constitution, controlling statutes, and prior Executive pledges prevent a seismic change to this country’s immigration laws merely by memorandum.”

Read the full report at The Hill.

