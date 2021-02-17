https://hannity.com/media-room/frozen-usa-oklahoma-city-sees-temps-drop-to-minus-14-degrees-coldest-since-1899/
DEEP FREEZE, TX: 4.3 Million Lose Power, Nearly Half of Lone Star State’s Wind Turbines ‘Frozen’
posted by Hannity Staff – 24 hours ago
Frigid temperatures in typically moderate Texas knocked out power for more than 4.3 million residents this week; keeping countless locals locked up in their homes as roads remain closed across the Lone Star State.
Seriously. That’s the dirty little secret as to why power is out while it’s 0° or lower in North Texas right now.
Frozen wind turbines..@GregAbbott_TX.https://t.co/lDZjRStJER https://t.co/ceLL8RavMt
— Keith Malinak (last fan standing) (@KeithMalinak) February 15, 2021
up to 4.3 million https://t.co/QoWQltGcMz
— Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) February 16, 2021
Texas closing in on FLA and Irma now
4.33 million total in Irma was 7.5 million, So this winter event now the 2cnd greatest weather hit to US electricity on record
— Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) February 16, 2021
Over 5.1 million electric customers are without power across the USA. With 4.3 million out in #Texas, as severe winter storms continue to cause significant impacts to the electric grid. Check out https://t.co/8cAFt3zGJe for #PowerOutage information! [2021-02-15 8:40PM EST] pic.twitter.com/x2LXUaTgKz
— PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) February 16, 2021
#BREAKING: @ERCOT_ISO, the power grid operator in Texas, says about half of the wind turbine capacity (25,000-megawatts) in West Texas is not generating b/c of winter weather.
“As of this morning about half of the wind capacity was iced out,” said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT.#txwx
— Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) February 14, 2021
The 4.3 million total is more than Hurricanes Harvey, Laura, Katrina, and Sandy COMBINED as first responders struggle to reach vulnerable citizens.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LONE STAR SHOWDOWN: Texas Attorney General Sues Biden Administration Over ‘Deportation Freeze’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.25.21
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday to stop the Biden Administration’s “deportation freeze” of illegal immigrants currently residing in the United States.
“The lawsuit, filed just two days after President Biden was sworn in, is among the first legal moves seeking to impede the new administration’s effort to undo Trump-era policies,” reports The Hill.
JUST IN: Texas AG sues Biden administration over deportation freeze https://t.co/wM0LCs6e7b pic.twitter.com/A3CjHQuQJa
— The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2021
“In one of its first of dozens of steps that harm Texas and the nation as a whole, the Biden administration directed DHS to violate federal immigration law and breach an agreement to consult and cooperate with Texas on that law,” Paxton said in a statement. “Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel.”
“If left unchallenged, DHS could re-assert this suspension power for a longer period or even indefinitely, effectively granting a blanket amnesty to illegal aliens that Congress has refused to pass time and time again,” the complaint reads. “The Constitution, controlling statutes, and prior Executive pledges prevent a seismic change to this country’s immigration laws merely by memorandum.”
Read the full report at The Hill.