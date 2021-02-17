http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qG1WKNfRGOI/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said that there is “class warfare” taking place by keeping schools closed. Because people who are wealthy can send their kids to private schools and white-collar employees can work from home, but blue-collar workers and people who aren’t wealthy can.

Waltz stated, “And the piece that never gets discussed is the class warfare that’s going on. If you’re rich enough to send your kids to private school, you can. If you’re a white-collar worker, then you can work from home over the Internet with your kids. But if you’re a truck driver or a waitress or a construction worker, and I guess, in Biden’s world, if you have a 9th grader or a 10th grader, then you’re just hosed for the foreseeable future.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

