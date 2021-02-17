http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EIYq-OzBXFc/

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday dodged a question about whether or not former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Instead of using her background as a prosecutor to opine on Trump’s Senate impeachment acquittal, Harris told NBC’s “Today” she is “reviewing the case of COVID in America.”

“The president was acquitted in the Senate trial. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, though, had some harsh words, saying he didn’t get away with anything yet, and that civil and criminal liability was still a possibility. I ask you — do you think that President Trump should be criminally charged?” anchor Savannah Guthrie asked.

“You know, right now, Savannah, I’m focused on what we need to do to get relief to American families, and that is my highest priority. It is our administration’s highest priority. It is our job. It is the job we were elected to do, and that’s my focus,” Harris replied.

Guthrie then asked, “But you’re a former prosecutor, so I have got to ask you, is that a strong case against the president, a criminal case that Mitch McConnell had raised as a possibility?”

“I haven’t reviewed the case through the lens of being a prosecutor,” Harris stated. “I’m reviewing the case of COVID in America through the lens of being the vice president of America.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

