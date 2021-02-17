https://www.oann.com/harris-dodges-question-on-teachers-safely-returning-back-to-schools/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=harris-dodges-question-on-teachers-safely-returning-back-to-schools

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:17 AM PT – Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Kamala Harris recently endorsed students returning back to in-person schooling, but failed to mention the CDC data which reveals teachers are safe to go back without being vaccinated.

In an interview on the “Today Show” Wednesday, Harris was repeatedly pressed to reassure public and private teachers that it’s indeed safe to return to the classroom even if they are not vaccinated as stated by the CDC.

Harris then dodged the question referencing the crucial data and, instead, touted Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan. Ironically, she also touted how teachers should be treated as a “priority.”

“Teachers should be a priority,” she stated. “…They should be able to teach in a safe place…and expand the minds and the opportunities of our children, so teachers should be a priority along with other frontline workers.”

“Teachers should be a priority.” –@VP when asked if it’s safe for teachers to go back to school even if they’re not vaccinated pic.twitter.com/mdX7xaLxkr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 17, 2021

In the same interview, Harris went on to mention how Biden is continually pushing for teachers to be priority, but doesn’t “act accordingly” when permitted to do so by our federal health agencies.

