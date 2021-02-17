http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pj4SXB9TviQ/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Senior Adviser and Chief Spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris Symone Sanders stated that both Harris and President Joe Biden think that teachers should be a priority to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and “they also agree with the CDC guidance, that that is not a requirement for schools to get open.”

After watching clips of Harris from an interview earlier in the day, where she refused to say that teachers can return to school even if they haven’t been vaccinated, Sanders said, “For folks out there listening at home, it is up to the states to decide who exactly is getting the vaccine and how people are prioritized. The president and vice president have been clear. They believe that teachers should be prioritized in states to get the vaccines, just like frontline workers, and they also agree with the CDC guidance, that that is not a requirement for schools to get open.”

