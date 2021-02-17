https://www.dailywire.com/news/hasbro-cancels-gina-carano-mandalorian-toys-after-actress-cut-from-show-report

The toy maker Hasbro has reportedly canceled its line of Cara Dune action figures – toys based off of actress Gina Carano’s role in Disney’s “The Mandalorian.”

Hasbro scrapped the toy line after Carano was ousted from the Star Wars spinoff last week over a now-deleted social media post that LucasFilm, the Disney studio producing “The Mandalorian,” called “denigrating” of “people based on their cultural and religious identities.” Critics accused Disney of manufacturing a reason to oust the actor, known for posting conservative opinions on social media, over politics.

A spokeswoman for BigBadToyStore told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Monday that its order for a shipment of Cara Dune action figures was canceled by Hasbro “due to recent events.”

“The Star Wars Black Cara Dune figure was released in 2020 and sold out not long after the inventory was received,” the BigBadToyStore spokeswoman said in an email. “Hasbro planned for another production run and we were accepting preorders from that production run. Due to recent events, Hasbro was no longer approved to produce any more of this figure.”

Hasbro did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Carano was fired from her role on “The Mandalorian” on Feb. 10 after posting an image to her Instagram depicting a Jewish woman running from Nazi guards with the caption:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

On Friday, Carano and The Daily Wire announced a partnership for Carano to produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members. The new project is being produced as part of Daily Wire’s partnership with Dallas Sonnier and his production company, Bonfire Legend. The first film produced and distributed by the partnership was the feature-length thriller “Run Hide Fight,” released in January 2021.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said in a statement announcing the partnership. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Daily Wire co-founder and Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro joined Carano in celebrating the new venture, praising the actress’s work and accusing Disney of caving to the “authoritarian Hollywood Left.”

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” Shapiro said. “We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the X-wing to take down their Death Star.”

