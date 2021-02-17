https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/17/he-was-a-fighter-donald-trump-calls-fox-news-to-remember-rush-limbaugh-video/

Earlier today Kathryn Limbaugh, the wife of Rush Limbaugh, announced that the talk radio legend had passed away at the age of 70 after more than a year of battling stage four lung cancer.

Former President Trump made his first post-election public comments when he called into Fox News today to remember Rush Limbaugh:

Here’s video of Trump’s comments after calling into Fox News to talk about Limbaugh:



