Hollywood actor Ron Perlman declared that the late Rush Limbaugh will spend the rest of eternity with the devil, adding his insult to the outpouring of vitriol and nastiness coming from many of his fellow left-wing celebrities.

Ron Perlman reserved his “deepest sympathies” not for Limbaugh but for Lucifer in a tweet on Wednesday. The actor also used Limbaugh’s death to plug his 2004 movie Hellboy.

“Me being Hellboy n shit, and having spent so much time in hades, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the poor devil who will no doubt have to spend the rest of eternity with Rush Limbaugh,” he wrote.

Hollywood celebrities lined up on Wednesday to hurl insults at the late conservative radio host, who died following a battle with lung cancer at the age of 70. Among the stars who threw decorum aside to score political points are John Cusack, Rosanna Arquette, George Takei, and Marc Maron.

Other establishment leftists and mainstream media personalities joined the pile-on, describing Limbaugh as a “bigot” and accusing him of “hateful commentary.”

Ron Perlman is among Hollywood’s most vitriolic left-wing social media activists, regularly posting profane attacks on Donald Trump, his allies, and Republican lawmakers.

The actor recently called Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “one of the biggest cunts in history” and said that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-TK) is “ripe for an ass fucking.”

