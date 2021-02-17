http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vwz6nLThLNg/

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities wasted little time in popping the champagne following news of Rush Limbaugh’s death. As Breitbart News reported, the 70-year-old conservative radio legend died Wednesday morning following a battle with advanced lung cancer, his wife, Kathryn Limbaugh, announced at the beginning of Wednesday’s radio program.

Ignoring any sense of taste or decorum, the stars piled on with nasty insults, including actress Amber Tamblyn, who wished Rush Limbaugh to “RIP” — “Rot In Purgatory,” and her husband, actor David Cross, who declared that “cancer killed the cancer.”

Other Hollywood elies who celebrated Limbaugh’s death include John Cusack, Marc Maron, Larry Charles, and Star Trek veteran George Takei.

David Cross and Amber Tamblyn led the Hollywood hate parade with matching his-and-her insults aimed at the late radio host.

#RIP Rush Rot in Purgatory. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 17, 2021

Cancer killed the cancer — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) February 17, 2021

John Cusack tweeted besides Rupert Murdoch, “there has been no more destructive a practitioner of the big lie for profit in U.S. history.”

Never speak ill of the dead – the poet tell us – but the truth demands the recognition of some facts – besides Murdock – there has been no more destructive a practitioner of the big lie for profit in US history – https://t.co/QPW9fJguWc — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 17, 2021

Rosanna Arquette tweeted, “It’s a real shame when someone wasted their lives spewing hate and lies.”

It’s a real shame when someone wasted their lives spewing hate and lies .what Lonely sad and empty place it must be at the end. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 17, 2021

Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy actor Rob Perlman extended his “deepest sympathies to the poor devil who will no doubt have to spend the rest of eternity with Rush Limbaugh.”

Me being Hellboy n shit, and having spent so much time in hades, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the poor devil who will no doubt have to spend the rest of eternity with Rush Limbaugh. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) February 17, 2021

Actress Bette Midler had this to say.

#RushLimbaugh has gone to his reward. Bet it’s hot. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2021

Billy Baldwin, the brother of Alec Baldwin, told Limbaugh to “enjoy hell.”

Enjoy Hell. 😈🔥 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 17, 2021

Star Trek actor George Takei expressed gratitude that Limbaugh “lived long enough to see Trump defeated by Biden.”

I guess I’m grateful that he lived long enough to see Trump defeated by Biden. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 17, 2021

Borat director Larry Charles called him “another white man propagating hate and lies.”

Netflix’s Grace & Frankie actor Ethan Embry suggested that Limbaugh appealed to white supremacists.

If you need a lesson on how influential white supremacy is in America, watch the response of Rush’s death. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) February 17, 2021

Saving Private Ryan actor Adam Goldberg joked that Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) tweet praising Limbaugh was “by far the lowest” thing he’s read about the late radio host.

Of all the inappropriate things I’ve read about Rush Limbaugh today, this is by far the lowest! https://t.co/soGre4heI5 — OGAG (@TheAdamGoldberg) February 17, 2021

Actor Michael Rapaport called Limbaugh a “piece of shit.”

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Jess Dweck tweeted and later deleted an insult aimed at the late Limbaugh. “How mad is Rush that he got to hell before the Sackler family,” she wrote.

https://twitter.com/TheDweck/status/1362099112540139521

Actor Kirk Acevedo tweeted, “One bigot dead. Waiting for the rest to join him.”

One bigot dead.

Waiting for the rest to join him. #NoBigotsὈ#KidVicious🔪 — Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) February 17, 2021

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Luke Null tweeted that Limbaugh “already started a radio show in Hell” and is complaining about “outsiders.”

Rush Limbaugh already started a radio show in Hell and is ranting about how the devil should shut the fiery gates because all these OUTSIDERS are ruining everything! — Luke Null (@Luke_Null) February 17, 2021

