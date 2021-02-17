https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/energy/539209-i-got-no-defense-ted-cruz-admits-in-controversy-over

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) says he has “no defense” after his old tweet mocking California power outages have resurfaced as millions of people in the Lone Star state have lost power in their homes due to large winter storms.

In August, the Republican lawmaker took a dig at Democrats when responding to a message from the California governor’s office that urged residents in the state to conserve energy during a heat wave as the state experienced power blackouts.

“California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity,” Cruz tweeted.

“Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide. Hope you don’t like air conditioning!” he said at the time.

But now as a massive winter storm has left millions in Texas without power for days following the failure of the Texas’s power grid, Twitter users resurfaced Cruz’s criticism of California, and the tweet went viral.

Cruz responded to the backlash on Tuesday tweeting, “I got no defense. A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good. Stay safe!”

I got no defense. ‍♂️ A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good. Stay safe! https://t.co/kBPGrGHmvI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 17, 2021

As of Wednesday, about 3 million people in Texas were still without power as the state continued to be slammed by another arctic blast and utilities struggled to get the grid back online. Austin Energy, the utility that serves the state’s capital, says its customers should be prepared not to have power through Wednesday and maybe even longer.

