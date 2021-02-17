https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/17/i-thought-they-had-a-plan-jen-psaki-says-biden-admin-not-in-a-place-to-predict-when-everybody-will-feel-normal-again/

Shortly before the 2020 election, one of Joe Biden’s primary promises was that he was the man with the plan to “shut down the virus”:

I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

Ever since Biden took office, there’s been a bit of an attempt to pivot away from that promise, and today was no different:

.@PressSec Psaki on when Americans can expect a return to normal: “We are not in a place where we can predict exactly when everybody will feel normal again” pic.twitter.com/WyYMv42KIv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021

Gee, it sure seems like the level of promises vs. the reality we’re seeing aren’t quite matching up!

I thought they had a plan. — Hey Now! (@SlocDogg) February 17, 2021

The messaging on COVID-19 from the Biden camp sure did take a massive turn after the election. — Mark Cancellieri (@MarkCancellieri) February 17, 2021

Biden said he had a plan…. https://t.co/2vLTIlp8Ua — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) February 17, 2021

Somewhere between “soon” and never” seems to be what the “team with a plan” is telling everybody.

