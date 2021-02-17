https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/can-harass-silence-professional-journalist-can-silence-anybody-twitter-bans-top-conservative-investigative-journalist-paul-sperry-without-warning/

Twitter permanently suspended top conservative investigative reporter Paul Sperry on Wednesday.

Sperry is the first reporter to identify Eric Ciaramella as the CIA “whistleblower” behind the first junk impeachment of President Trump.

Paul Sperry also reported on Ciaramella’s plot to remove President Trump from office.

Sperry’s Twitter suspension came after Gateway Pundit was banned by Twitter two weeks ago and Project Veritas was banned last week.

We reached out to Paul Sperry tonight. Here is what he told us about his suspension.

Paul Sperry: There were no warnings. No rules were broken They just don’t like my content because of their politics. They’re trying to claim I’m a “robot” when of course they know better. Tyrants. This is the second time I’ve been harassed since Trump was banned. They are trying to push me off their platform and silence my voice through harassment. If they can harass and silence a professional journalist, they can silence anybody.

