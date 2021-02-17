https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/labor-guy-joe-biden-mumbles-two-masks-oval-office-meeting-labor-leaders-video/

Joe Biden mumbled through two masks during a meeting in the Oval Office with labor leaders on Wednesday.

Joe Biden has already received the Covid vaccine but he’s wearing two masks like an idiot anyway.

Biden met with labor leaders to discuss Covid relief and infrastructure.

Joe Biden is going to produce the “shovel ready jobs” that Barack Obama promised many years ago which actually turned out to be a “shovel-ready” swindle.

“I think we have an incredible opportunity to make some enormous progress in creating jobs, good-paying jobs,” Biden said after killing more than 60,000 jobs his first day in office.

WATCH:

President Joe Biden: “I think we have an incredible opportunity to make some enormous progress in creating jobs, good-paying jobs.” pic.twitter.com/EX87cmdEin — The Hill (@thehill) February 17, 2021

