Conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh passed away after a battle with lung cancer.

And many on the Left are putting politics aside and expressing their heartfelt sympathy for Limbaugh’s loved ones and his millions of fans’ loss.

We kid, of course.

If the Left won’t let a crisis go to waste, they sure as hell won’t pass up an opportunity to dance on a dead man’s grave simply because they disagreed with him.

The nicest:

Well, at least they’re honest. Evil, but honest.

It means you’re not a terrible person.

