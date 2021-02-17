https://www.dailywire.com/news/im-glad-rush-limbaugh-lived-long-enough-to-get-cancer-and-die-blue-check-leftists-celebrate-rush-limbaughs-death

Following an unfortunately familiar pattern in the aftermath of the death of a conservative figure, Leftists rushed to mock Rush Limbaugh and celebrate news of his death after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

Among those cheering Limbaugh’s death were a host of blue checkmarks on Twitter, including celebrities, political commentators, and journalists. Here are just a few examples.

Rush Limbaugh was a coward and white supremacist

Charlotte Clymer, whose Twitter bio states that she works for the pro-abortion Catholics for Choice, took to the social media platform and described Limbaugh as a “coward and white supremacist.”

“He aggressively and cynically exploited divisions in our country by weaponizing hatred and bigotry for his own personal gain. He was in service to his own greed, prejudice, and hypocrisy, and that is how history will remember him,” she wrote.

“If Rush Limbaugh deserves credit for anything, it his pioneering work in spreading disinformation and directly enabling our nation’s current state of vast distrust of experts and spurning of good faith in the public discourse. He will not be missed by rational adults.”

If Rush Limbaugh deserves credit for anything, it his pioneering work in spreading disinformation and directly enabling our nation’s current state of vast distrust of experts and spurning of good faith in the public discourse. He will not be missed by rational adults. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 17, 2021

Limbaugh died 69 years later than he shoulda

Rick & Morty writer, Siobhan Thompson, tweeted “RIP Rush Limbaugh died 69 years later than he shoulda.”

RIP Rush Limbaugh died 69 years later than he shoulda — Siobhan Thompson, mysterious European heiress (@vornietom) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive

Host of The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur, stated that “The idea that you say artifically nice things about people after they die is weird,” and that he “never understood the logic of it.”

“Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in anyway change or redeem that,” Uygur added.

The idea that you say artifically nice things about people after they die is weird. I’ve never understood the logic of it. Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in anyway change or redeem that. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 17, 2021

His memory lives on through bigots everywhere

Cameron Kasky, one of the founders of the March for Our Lives movement and outspoken gun control advocate, said that Limbaugh’s “memory lives on through bigots everywhere.”

Rush Limbaugh has passed on, but worry not- his memory lives on through bigots everywhere — Cam (@cameron_kasky) February 17, 2021

My sincerest condolences go out to Hell’s other residents

Parker Malloy, an editor at large for Media Matters, wrote “I was 4 days into a weeklong break from Twitter, but Limbaugh dying felt like a necessary moment to reemerge.”

“My sincerest condolences go out to hell’s other residents who now have to deal with being associated with him,” she continued.

My sincerest condolences go out to hell’s other residents who now have to deal with being associated with him. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 17, 2021

He did as much to polarize our politics as anyone

Senior Political Commentator for CNN, David Axelrod, described Limbaugh as a “force of historic proportions,” but then proceeded to say that he “did as much to polarize our politics as anyone and laid the groundwork for Trump and Trumpism.”

Whether you loved him or hated him-and there are very few people in between-Rush Limbaugh was indisputably a force of historic proportions.

Over the past three decades,he did as much to polarize our politics as anyone and laid the groundwork for Trump and Trumpism. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 17, 2021

It’s more like euphoria

Scott Shapiro, a Yale Law School professor, wrote “I wouldn’t say I was happy that Rush Limbaugh died. It’s more like euphoria,” later setting his Twitter account to private “following backlash that he received online.”

I wonder why Yale Law Professor @scottjshapiro just locked his account pic.twitter.com/UssEryLFxZ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2021

Special kind of monster

The Young Turks alum Emma Vigeland wrote, “Mentioning Howard Stern in the same breath as Rush Limbaugh gratuitously downplays the special kind of monster Rush was. Dumb.”

Mentioning Howard Stern in the same breath as Rush Limbaugh gratuitously downplays the special kind of monster Rush was. Dumb. pic.twitter.com/nWE5wvGHHf — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) February 17, 2021

I’m glad Rush Limbaugh lived long enough to get cancer and die

In a now deleted tweet, comedian Paul Tompkins wrote, “If I had to say something positive I guess I’m glad Rush Limbaugh lived long enough to get cancer and die.”

One of the most harmful and poisonous people in the modern United States of America

In this now deleted tweet, Jared Yates Sexton wrote that “Rush Limbaugh was one of the most harmful and poisonous people in the modern United States of America,” and that “His pursuit of wealth and power hurt untold numbers of people and wrought incalculable damage to politics as a public good, society as a whole, and the planet itself.”

His death brings me joy

Actor Anthony Atamanuik described Limbaugh as a “racist, a misogynist, & homophobe,” and that his death brought him “joy.”

Rush Limbaugh was a foul fuck rat who spread nothing but hate & terror throughout his career. His radio show poisoned hundreds of millions of people’s minds. He’s a racist, a misogynist, & homophobe. His death brings me joy. — Tony (@TonyAtamanuik) February 17, 2021

I challenge you

MSNBC political analyst Mehdi Hasan wrote “Rush Limbaugh died. Rightwingers on Twitter are heaping praise on him.”

I challenge you to read the things he said about minorities, black people, gay people, women, sexual consent, torture, climate, even the Jan 6th attack, and find things to praise in there. I challenge you,” Hasan continued.

Rush Limbaugh died. Rightwingers on Twitter are heaping praise on him. I challenge you to read the things he said about minorities, black people, gay people, women, sexual consent, torture, climate, even the Jan 6th attack, and find things to praise in there. I challenge you. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 17, 2021

Sorry for the people of Hell

Musician Finneas tweeted, “Feeling very sorry for the people of Hell who now have to deal with Rush Limbaugh for the rest of eternity.”

Feeling very sorry for the people of Hell who now have to deal with Rush Limbaugh for the rest of eternity — FINNEAS (@finneas) February 17, 2021

God has canceled Rush Limbaugh

Podcast host Erin Ryan wrote that “God has canceled Rush Limbaugh.” She then added, “And on Ash Wednesday! Ok, you got me God. I’m Catholic again. I’m back.”

And on Ash Wednesday! Ok, you got me God. I’m Catholic again. I’m back. — Erin treason mullet Ryan (@morninggloria) February 17, 2021

Satan finding out Rush Limbaugh is on his way

New York Times bestselling author of “The Black Friend,” Frederick Joseph, tweeted “Satan finding out Rush Limbaugh is on his way.”

Satan finding out Rush Limbaugh is on his way. pic.twitter.com/z76erc7k6h — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 17, 2021

How much money would you have to be paid before being willing to type out that Rush Limbaugh was “a humble man?”

New Yorker staff writer Isaac Chotiner tweeted “Jesus Christ, do these people have any dignity? How much money would you have to be paid before being willing to type out that Rush Limbaugh was ‘a humble man?’ Limbaugh, if he could see this, would laugh at it. Lowry edits an actual magazine, and has no self respect.”

Jesus Christ, do these people have any dignity? How much money would you have to be paid before being willing to type out that Rush Limbaugh was “a humble man?” Limbaugh, if he could see this, would laugh at it. Lowry edits an actual magazine, and has no self respect. https://t.co/JekxXqCtoW — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) February 17, 2021

He also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying

Writer Mike Drucker added, “It’s easy to make fun of Rush Limbaugh right now, but it’s important to remember that he also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying.”

It’s easy to make fun of Rush Limbaugh right now, but it’s important to remember that he also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was “moderate” compared to the current crop of conservative hatemongers

In a now deleted tweet, Wajahat Ali, a columnist for The Daily Beast, tweeted “The sad part is Rush Limbaugh was ‘moderate’ compared to the current crop of conservative hatemongers. Shows you the future of the movement.”

Known for attacking women, Blacks and Latinos

NPR Politics reported on Limbaugh’s death, saying he was known for “attacking women, Blacks and Latinos.”

Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70. The conservative talk radio host was known for propelling Republican candidates and attacking women, Blacks and Latinos. https://t.co/RDsnui92e0 — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 17, 2021

Worst person to ever receive the presidential medal of freedom

Disgraced former Congresswoman Katie Hill chimed in, saying “So is Rush Limbaugh going to go down in history as the worst person to ever receive the presidential medal of freedom or is there someone else?”

So is Rush Limbaugh going to go down in history as the worst person to ever receive the presidential medal of freedom or is there someone else? — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 17, 2021

You love to see it

Senior entertainment editor for The Daily Beast, Marlow Stern, tweeted “michael j. fox outliving rush limbaugh… you love to see it.”

michael j. fox outliving rush limbaugh… you love to see it — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 17, 2021

Bigot and a misogynist

Christopher Mathias, a senior reporter for HuffPost, shared a link to an obituary he wrote, titled “Rush Limbaugh, Bigoted King Of Talk Radio, Dies At 70.” He also tweeted, “Rush Limbaugh was a bigot and a misogynist who saturated America’s airwaves with cruel lies and conspiracy theories for decades, transforming the GOP in the process. “

Rush Limbaugh was a bigot and a misogynist who saturated America’s airwaves with cruel lies and conspiracy theories for decades, transforming the GOP in the process. If you’re gonna read one obit, read @HuffPost‘s, from me & @nickrobinsearly https://t.co/ZoPJnGNG4g — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) February 17, 2021

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

