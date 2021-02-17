https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/impeachment-was-a-diversion-from-52-actions/
About The Author
Related Posts
Running circles around Jen Psaki…
January 27, 2021
Trump leaves office with 51% approval rating…
January 19, 2021
Parler CEO John Matze has been fired…
February 3, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy