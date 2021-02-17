https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/in-hard-hitting-analysis-wapo-reporter-gushes-over-jill-bidens-scrunchie-skills-and-radical-normalcy/

Did you spend four years just craving radical normalcy? Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany clearly did.

So imagine her relief now that Jill Biden is First Lady.

Actually, you don’t have to imagine it. Just let her tell you:

Scrunchies and dog walking: the country gets a taste of Jill Biden’s radical normalcy https://t.co/4kT2V8b9PI — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) February 16, 2021

Analysis. This is an analysis.

Bet you’re curious about what passes for analysis, aren’t you? Here’s a taste:

The new first lady, Jill Biden, made news last week … for wearing a scrunchie. Biden stopped at the Black-owned bakery The Sweet Lobby on Friday to “pick up some Valentine’s treats for the weekend,” she tweeted. Sporting floral earrings, a pink coat, a black mask and carrying her own bags of treats and baked goods, it was Biden’s scrunchie that really lit up the Internet.

Leave it to a scrunchie to capture the zeitgeist of President Biden’s promise to “return to normalcy,” a stark departure from the “I don’t really care” message sent by Trump. After four highly choreographed and manicured years, Jill Biden’s laissez-faire approach to her public image and affectionate relationship with her husband may foreshadow a different approach to the traditionally staid and formal office of the first lady.

news you can use. https://t.co/WWnMwxfVsh — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 17, 2021

So much journalisming. — El Chivato (@SMOD2024) February 17, 2021

So much, it hurts.

wtf is radical normalcy and why do you still have a job — Ethan Bond, Esq. (@EthanBond006) February 17, 2021

Anyone want to do an analysis and find out?

Democracy Dies In Fluff — Anthony Bish (@OutpostBourbon) February 17, 2021

