Palm Beach Police send late-night ‘Gestapo’ to intimidate mom for Facebook comment on masks

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — Will police ever show up at your door for what you post on social media?

The answer is yes, as a South Florida woman has posted video of a late-night visit to her home Friday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, warning her about a Facebook comment she made concerning masks.

“Palm Beach County sends Gestapo to my home,” says Angelique Contreras, describing the incident. “When I asked for this strange man’s identification his response was ‘What do you want? Badge, gun, handcuffs?’”

The incident occurred as police admitted on camera they had been monitoring the mother-of-three’s discussion about the county’s new policy to exclude from their public meetings people without masks due to health exemptions. Those citizens are actually placed in a parking garage beneath a separate building.

A man named Anthony Collins had joked online about leaving “hundreds of bags of garbage” on the lawn of the county commissioner, and Contreras replied with the terse remark, “thousands of Masks.”

That prompted an officer identifying himself as Det. Horton of the PBSO to arrive late at night to the home of Contreras, a local hair and makeup artist who hails from a family of Cuban refugees.

Horton tells Contreras in the video, “The reason why we’re here is, bothering you on a Friday night, is, I guess you and some guy named Anthony were posting on social media that you were gonna go trespass on a county commissioner’s property, dump garbage on her property.”

