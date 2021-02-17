https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/17/inspired-by-comedian-tirade-mocking-industry-programmer-creates-automatic-blog-generator/

One programmer made an automatic blog generator inspired by a rant from comedian Ryan Long mocking pointless online commentary from woketopian keyboard warriors that complains about everything from the sexism of soft drinks to the transphobia of cartoons.

“Was bored today so inspired by [Ryan Long] I decided to become a blogger,” Azer Dugalic wrote on Twitter while publishing a short video to feature his work.

Was bored today so inspired by @ryanlongcomedy I decided to become a blogger pic.twitter.com/p8YCPNilfS — Azer Dugalić (@Azzapp_LoL) February 17, 2021

The generator follows the simple formula Long outlined: inserting a target and a gripe in a structured sentence. Dugalic’s generator uses “Why Are We Ignoring The [insert gripe here] Problem In [insert target here].

Headlines generated include, “Why Are We Ignoring The Racism Problem In ESports,” and “Why Are We Ignoring The Racism Problem In League Of Legends.”

Dugalic told The Federalist he just created the generator using a visual studio and local database, so the comedic tool is not public.

Long’s video, published Monday, has so far racked up more than 100,000 views on YouTube, and another 60,000 on Twitter as of this writing.

While that’s not viral territory, another video of the New York comedian’s mocking woke social justice warriors eclipsed 3.4 million views on YouTube and another 6.1 million on Twitter.

In November, Long mocked the exhaustively woke culture of Silicon Valley.

Every Silicon Valley Company Right Now pic.twitter.com/Ad3z2CJog3 — Ryan Long (@ryanlongcomedy) August 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

