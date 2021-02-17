https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/17/it-wasnt-just-the-vaccine-gaffe-check-out-what-president-biden-had-to-say-about-china-at-last-nights-town-hall/

Earlier we told you how the totally impartial fact-checkers jumped to President Biden’s defense to declare his false statement on vaccines a “gaffe.” Well, what do they have to say about this gibberish on China and the genocide of the Uighurs?

Have a watch:

Joe Biden on China’s human rights violations and genocide against the Uighurs: “culturally there are different norms” Shameful. pic.twitter.com/kTtXvTIsK6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 17, 2021

CNN’s Chris Cillizza called it “rambling,” and that’s generous:

6. A rambling man: Biden spent decades in the Senate prior to being chosen by former President Barack Obama to serve as vice president. And it showed on Tuesday night, as Biden gave long and winding answers to a number of the questions posed — especially when it came to race and policing as well as how his administration would set policy in regard to China. In some cases he delved deep into policy, in other cases his answers were harder to follow. While Biden repeatedly apologized for going on too long in his answers, it never really stopped him from going on (and on).

Will Kessler and Dale jump in and tell us what he *really* meant because it’s not very clear:

I honestly have no idea what he’s saying here. @ChrisCillizza called it “rambling.” Maybe @GlennKesslerWP and @ddale8 will give their pro-Biden fact checks and tell us what he *really* meant to say?https://t.co/9MCNkGKY3z https://t.co/MOe4qldOx5 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 17, 2021

Really. WTF was he getting at?

Democrats have installed a blithering idiot as President. @JoeBiden https://t.co/rZAWCNhPHl — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 17, 2021

This really does need to be cleared up:

Is genocide a cultural norm? Asking for a few hundreds of millions of friends. https://t.co/j5IvN8HvHR — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) February 17, 2021

The whole segment doesn’t do the president any favors:

I watched this whole segment, it is not out of context.

“different norms” is what he calls mass enslavement, torture, and genocide and the one-child policy? God, have mercy. https://t.co/o3ySCtaIYh — Father Dan Beeman (@inthelineofmel) February 17, 2021

One wonders what he might do:

I wrote this in the @WSJ a few weeks ago 👇🏻 “…if forced to choose between a climate deal and addressing Uighurs held in modern-day concentration camps, will the president suddenly find China’s crimes against humanity—and religious freedom—politically inconvenient?” https://t.co/L00VXFWqUo — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) February 17, 2021

President Biden’s ‘rapid response team’ explains his vaccine ‘gaffe’ https://t.co/vXTYYfVjMH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 17, 2021

