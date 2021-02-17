http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/us-EM9LnxCg/

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that President Joe Biden would support a study on whether descendants of slavery in the United States should receive reparations.

Psaki says President Biden would “certainly support a study of reparations,” but does not say whether he’d sign legislation or take executive action creating a reparations commission: “We’ll see where Congress moves on that issue” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/H3bFLUSoDs — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 17, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

REPORTER: The president during the campaign supported a study for reparations. There’s a House committee hearing today. Does the president support the legislation? He stopped short of that during the campaign. Would he sign that if it came to his desk? JEN PSAKI: He’s supported a study of reparations. I believe that’s what’s being discussed and studying the continued impacts of slavery, which is being discussed in this hearing on H.R. 40, and he continues to demonstrate his commitment to take comprehensive action to address this systemic racism that persists today. Having that study is a part of that. He’s signed an executive order on his first day which would begin to deliver on his commitment to having an across-government approach to addressing racial inequality and making sure equity is a part of his entire policy agenda. He would certainly support a study of reparations. He understands that we don’t need a study to take action right now on systemic racism, so he wants to take actions in his own government in the meantime.

