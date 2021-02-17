https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/17/jim-acosta-has-a-complaint-about-what-fox-news-hosts-didnt-grill-trump-about-when-he-called-to-remember-rush-limbaugh/

Earlier today the news broke that talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh has passed away at the age of 70 after a battle with stage four lung cancer.

After Limbaugh’s passing was announced, former President Donald Trump called into Fox News to remember the broadcasting giant. It was Trump’s first interview since leaving office, and the focus was on Rush and the mark he left on the broadcasting industry and politics, but CNN’s Jim Acosta wasn’t satisfied:

“Dear Diary…”

Trump still lives rent-free in Acosta’s head.

Before any criticism of Fox News, Acosta should have a look around where he works:

Acosta and “self-awareness” have yet to meet.

