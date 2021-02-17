https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/17/jim-acosta-has-a-complaint-about-what-fox-news-hosts-didnt-grill-trump-about-when-he-called-to-remember-rush-limbaugh/

Earlier today the news broke that talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh has passed away at the age of 70 after a battle with stage four lung cancer.

After Limbaugh’s passing was announced, former President Donald Trump called into Fox News to remember the broadcasting giant. It was Trump’s first interview since leaving office, and the focus was on Rush and the mark he left on the broadcasting industry and politics, but CNN’s Jim Acosta wasn’t satisfied:

Fox News had Trump on but didn’t ask him about the insurrection he caused. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 17, 2021

Jim will never stop thinking about President Trump https://t.co/3ZEXLEc4R0 — The Tycoon (@WealthyTycoon1) February 17, 2021

Trump still lives rent-free in Acosta’s head.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 a political activist posing as a journalist is mad when hard questions aren’t asked 🤣 https://t.co/Uj92bOlNOh — Melissa Strzala (@Strzala4Senate) February 17, 2021

Before any criticism of Fox News, Acosta should have a look around where he works:

@CNN @andersoncooper had #Biden for over an hour last night and didn’t ask him about: #Cuomo, the Keystone Pipeline, the”resignation” of his deputy press secretary, etc. Instead he was asked about how he likes the freaking White House. Shut up, @Acosta. You jackass. https://t.co/pfeMSvzLvh — Rachael Craven (@RachaelCraven) February 17, 2021

CNN had Joe Biden on but didn’t ask him a thing about the devastating weather conditions, currently affecting millions of Americans, or what his administration’s response will be. https://t.co/qMJm7aIJOI — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) February 17, 2021

Acosta and “self-awareness” have yet to meet.

