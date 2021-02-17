https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602d75c05db3705aa0aab007
South Africa’s president has been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 jab, joining thousands of healthcare workers taking part in a trial to test the efficacy of the single-dose vaccine again…
Australian Facebook users will be banned from reading, posting and sharing news, the social media platform said on Wednesday in response to a new government bill forcing tech giants to pay news outlet…
Nearly all of South Carolina’s Democrat lawmakers walked out of the state House chamber in protest Wednesday before a vote on a bill that would ban most abortions in the state once the baby’s heart…
As a dangerous winter storm pounds the South, officials in Houston and the surrounding Harris County are advising residents to boil their water….
After appearing briefly on Fox News earlier today to discuss the passing of the radio pioneer and legend, President Donald…