https://noqreport.com/2021/02/17/joe-biden-confirms-hes-a-racist-that-ccp-genocide-is-a-cultural-norm-and-china-is-the-world-leader/

Alleged President Joe Biden participated in a “Presidential” Town Hall last night on CNN with Anderson Cooper. During this Town Hall, he confirmed what we already know… he and the Democrats are racist, are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and don’t care about the Nazi tactics being used by the CCP.

With all of the human rights violations, the fact that Joe Biden is still defending China and looking the other way is confirmation of the accusations thrown against him of being controlled by the CCP. What we are seeing happen in China is the modern day equivalent of Nazi Germany’s rounding up of the Jews into concentration camps. China is rounding up the Uighers in concentration camps, murdering them and harvesting their organs. This is barbaric, and the fact that the Democrats and Joe Biden are justifying this behavior as nothing more than a “cultural norm” just just how depraved they truly are.

Joe Biden also confirmed his view that China is the new world leader, yet he wasn’t going to make it official until China stopped their human rights violations. That’s the only repercussions he suggested to their genocidal practices… that we want pass the torch to them as the world leader. That’s it. Shows just how soft he is towards evil communist dictators.

During this episode of Let’s Talk Right Now, Jeff honors Rush Limbaugh after news broke of his passing, reminiscing of his childhood listening to Rush in the car and being influenced by him politically. Limbaugh was an influence to millions of conservatives across this country. In fact, he was MAGA before there was a MAGA Movement. He will truly be missed.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

Follow NOQ Report on



We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

