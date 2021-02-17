http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FmXPYzzbrCQ/

President Joe Biden finally called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, 28 days after his inauguration.

Netanyahu’s office broke the news of the call on Twitter, posting a photo of the prime minister smiling on the phone.

“The conversation was very warm and friendly and continued for approximately one hour,” the prime minister’s office wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President @JoeBiden. The conversation was very warm and friendly and continued for approximately one hour. pic.twitter.com/AF3x6aTM36 — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 17, 2021

Netanyahu discussed the future of the Abraham peace accords with Biden as well as the threat posed by Iran in the region, according to the prime minister’s office.

“The two leaders noted their longstanding personal connection and said they would work together to continue strengthening the steadfast alliance between Israel and the US,” the statement concluded.

Biden’s delay in calling Netanyahu was widely considered to be a snub of Israel, a critical U.S. ally in the region. Former President Trump spoke with Netanyahu just two days after his his inauguration and invited the prime minister to visit him in February.

When Biden was asked about the call by reporters at the White House, he replied shortly that it was a “good conversation.”

Netanyahu had a much warmer relationship with Trump, whom he repeatedly described as the “greatest friend Israel has ever had in White House.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

