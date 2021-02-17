https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/17/joe-biden-not-expected-to-make-a-statement-on-rush-limbaughs-passing-n1426363

Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked point-blank about whether Joe Biden would release any sort of statement about the death of Rush Limbaugh, and she didn’t have to circle back to it.

“I can say — I’m not sure if we’ll release a statement from the President. He has spoken to — in the past, to Rush Limbaugh’s sickness and illness at the time. And certainly, you know, he — his condolences go out to the family and the friends of Rush Limbaugh, who have — of course — have lost him today,” she said.

“But I don’t know that I anticipate a statement from the President, but I can certainly pass on his condolences and expression of support for the family,” she added.

Joe Biden ran for president claiming that he wanted to unify the country, and a statement on Rush Limbaugh’s passing would be the least he could do. Regardless of whether you agreed with his politics, Rush Limbaugh’s impact on the radio industry is undeniable. He has be a fixture of popular culture for decades with tens of millions tuning into his show daily.

In fact, Joe Biden should do more than release a statement. As Cheryl Chumley of the Washington Times wrote, for the sake of unity, Biden should order the lowering of the flag for Rush Limbaugh.

“After all, Barack Obama did just that for singer Whitney Houston,” Chumley noted. “In fact, Obama did it frequently, with abandon.”

“In fact, he ordered the U.S. flag lowered so many times, critics questioned whether he actually understood the supposedly somber reasons behind lowering the flag in the first place.”

But while Obama may have excessively called for the lowering of the flag at federal buildings, doing so for Rush Limbaugh, Chumley said, is a no-brainer. And I couldn’t agree more. “Limbaugh is somebody who influenced millions — a movement of millions, really,” Chumley wrote. “A movement of millions and masses of young and old conservatives alike. A movement of millions and masses that also included liberals, Democrats, Libertarians, socialists, progressives and more, even if only to gather arguments to fight for their own respective sides.”

Joe Biden repeatedly pledged to be “a president for all Americans” and as millions nationwide are mourning the loss of Rush Limbaugh, Biden’s lowering the flag in Rush’s honor would go a long way to proving that he actually meant it.

So far, he’s failed to prove he cares about unity, and quite frankly, I don’t expect him to do anything, but it would be nice if he made the gesture.

