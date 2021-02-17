https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-suggests-blacks-hispanics-stupid-figure-get-online-video/

Joe Biden’s CNN town hall last night was an absolute dumpster fire.

Anderson Cooper asked Joe Biden softball questions such as, “What it is like to live in the White House?”

But despite the softball questions and Democrat plants in the audience Joe Biden managed to say one gaffe after another.

At one point Biden suggested that Blacks and Hispanics who live in the inner cities are too stupid to figure out how to get online.

TRENDING: Terrible News: Radio Legend Rush Limbaugh Dies at 70 –Golden Microphone Goes Silent

Whose idea was it to allow Joe Biden to speak without his teleprompter?

WATCH:

.@JoeBiden suggests many minorities just aren’t smart enough to “get online.” pic.twitter.com/FVKMjk8rse — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 17, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

