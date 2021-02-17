https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/just-fbi-us-attorney-brooklyn-investigating-cuomos-handling-new-york-nursing-homes/

Andrew Cuomo

The FBI and US Attorney in Brooklyn are reportedly investigating Governor Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes amid the Covid pandemic.

Thousands of nursing home residents in New York died because of Andrew Cuomo’s edict ordering Covid patients back into the nursing homes.

“The probe by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York is apparently in its early stages and is focusing on the work of some of the senior members of the governor’s task force, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter who is not authorized to comment publicly,” the Times Union reported.

Last Thursday an audio was leaked of New York Governor Cuomo’s top aide apologizing to Democrat lawmakers for intentionally withholding the state’s COVID nursing home death toll from them.

Cuomo is now denying he withheld nursing home death data from the feds.

“New York state DOH has always fully and publicly reported all COVID deaths in nursing homes and hospitals,” Cuomo said Monday.

During a press conference on Monday, Cuomo blamed ‘conspiracy theories’ and ‘misinformation’ and said the nursing home scandal is a “political spin.”

Cuomo then threw healthcare workers under the bus and said Covid ran through nursing homes like wildfire not because he sent Covid patients back into the elderly care facilities – but because of nursing home staffers who walked into the nursing homes.

“COVID did not get into the nursing homes by people coming from hospitals. COVID got into the nursing homes by staff walking into the nursing home,” Cuomo said Monday during a press conference.

