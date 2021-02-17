https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justin-trudeau-your-banned-guns-are-useless-now/

Trudeau announces ‘assault-style’ gun buyback program, municipal handgun ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is launching the long-promised buyback program for what he has described as “assault” or “assault-style” firearms.

The buyback program is part of a suite of new gun control measures promised by the federal Liberals in the 2019 election campaign, and follows the announcement of an executive order last May that changed the classification listings to prohibit roughly 1,500 “assault-style” weapons.

“We’ve charted a plan of action,” he said, noting the buyback program will be finalized in the coming months and will prevent those weapons from being bequeathed or sold.

“You can’t fight gun violence or any violence on just one front.”

The legislation will also allow municipalities to ban handguns through bylaws restricting their possession, storage and transportation. The bill will also increase criminal penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking, and enhance the capacity of police and border officers to keep illegal firearms out of the country.

Here’s the full presser





