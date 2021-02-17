https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/kathryn-limbaugh-we-know-our-rush-heaven-encouraging-us-same

(CNSNews.com) – Kathryn Limbaugh, wife of the great conservative and radio legend Rush Limbaugh, announced at the beginning of his show today that Rush had passed away. She then delivered a profound and inspirational statement about his life and the impact he had on his country.

“In Rush’s honor, may we all continue Rush’s mission in our individual lives and communities,” she said at the conclusion of her remarks.

Here is a recording of Kathryn Limbaugh’s entire statement:

Here is a transcript of her on-air statement about the death of her husband, Rush Limbaugh:

Kathryn Limbaugh: “Hello everyone. I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today. I like you very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone right now, welcoming you to another exceptional three hours of broadcasting. For over 32 years, Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience and always looked forward to every single show.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer. As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life. Rush will forever be the greatest of all time. Rush was an extraordinary man, a gentle giant, brilliant, quick-witted, genuinely kind, extremely generous, passionate, courageous, and the hardest working person I know. Despite being one of the most recognized, powerful people in the world, Rush never let the success change his core or beliefs. He was polite and respectful to everyone he met. Even most recently when he was not feeling well in the hospital he was so appreciative to every single doctor, and nurse and custodian and first responder. He never wanted to put anyone out and always thanked them profusely for their help.

“From today on, there will be a tremendous void in our lives and, of course, on the radio. Rush loved our miraculous country beyond measure–an unwavering patriot. He loved our United States military, our flag, our Constitution, our Founding Fathers. He proudly fought and defended conservative values in a way that no one else can. Rush often stood up and took arrows on his own because he knew it was the right thing to do. Rush encouraged so many of us to think for ourselves, to learn and to lead. He often said it did not matter where you started or what you looked like, as Americans we all have endless opportunities like nowhere else in the world.

“Rush gave us hope that through hard work and determination we can overcome the obstacles in our lives and be our best. Many of you started small businesses or pursued personal dreams because Rush gave you the faith that you could. He made the most complex issues simple to understand while making that level of genius look easy. It most certainly was anything but easy. Irreplaceable, remarkable talent.

“On behalf of the Limbaugh family, I would personally like to thank each and every one of you who prayed for Rush and inspired him to keep going. You rallied around Rush and lifted him up when he needed you the most. I am certain, without a shadow of a doubt, if he could be here today, he would be. He loved you and he loved this radio program with every part of his being. Instead we know our Rush is in Heaven, encouraging us in the same way he always did on Earth.

“Rush’s love for our country and belief that our best days are ahead live on eternally. In Rush’s honor may we all continue Rush’s mission in our individual lives and communities. I know all of you listening are terribly sad. We all are. I am terribly sorry to have to deliver this news to you.

“God bless you, Rush. And God bless our country.”