Donald Trump’s former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was apparently watching Joe Biden’s CNN town hall last night.

This was how she wrapped it up:

Signing off with a final notable quote from Joe Biden during his town hall this evening: “Everyone knows I love kids better than people.” 🤔 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

OK, let’s just get this out there: it’s understandable that some people would find that tweet to be in poor taste. Tweets about Joe Biden and children can sometimes contain some icky innuendo.

But that’s just it: McEnany’s tweet can be interpreted in more than one way. And Jake Tapper’s decided that he gets to make the ultimate ruling on that.

Or, rather, an unnamed “former WH colleague of McEnany’s’ gets to make the ultimate ruling on it:

From a former WH colleague of McEnany’s: “This is 100% meant to stir up the qanon crowd. Awful.” https://t.co/jTqIRwEyKn — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 17, 2021

Thank you for your journalism, Jake.

Jake Tapper is behaving like Biden’s guardian these days. He rushes to defend him daily. https://t.co/Uj14M8Jc0L — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) February 17, 2021

Jake Tapper is part of Biden’s “rapid response team,” so he’s just doing his job, really.

And part of his job evidently involves keeping QAnon front and center.

Tapper is becoming the CNN equivalent of QAnon. https://t.co/thgqHxhxVj — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile:

Hi Mr adult Why is a CNN employee giving a nod to Qanon?https://t.co/j1JIQgi1l8 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) February 17, 2021

Good question.

Another good question: exactly how reliable is Jake Tapper’s mysterious source?

Your source is garbage. She was talking about abortion. https://t.co/GpcKGuXcdh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 17, 2021

According to McEnany herself, that’s exactly what she was talking about:

I tweeted this revealing, bizarre quote from Joe Biden that underscores his horrific pro-choice, anti-child policies that have dehumanized life (Mexico City policy etc.) cc: @jaketapper your source should put her name on the record if she claims to know the intent of my tweets — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

That’s actually … a plausible explanation. Sure puts her tweet in a different, less QAnon-dogwhistle-y light, no?

McEnany also makes a good point: why does Jake Tapper constantly rely on anonymous sources to back up his partisan “journalism”? Are we supposed to be impressed that he’s so well connected with unnamed officials who are so stunning and brave that they can’t go on the record about an administration that’s no longer in power?

I’m really unimpressed by these former Trump admin people who kvetch to Jake Tapper in texts but won’t go on the record. https://t.co/7fQqnce524 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 17, 2021

Is this supposed to be good for Real Journalism, Mr. President?

interesting subplot here is that the usual rules regarding the use of anon sources clearly no longer matter. what reason do current/ex fed officials have to *ever* go back on the record? https://t.co/rg6PzT1xcp — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 17, 2021

None whatsoever.

But that’s OK!

They aren’t letting Trump go dude. Ever. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2021

And as long as they don’t let Trump go, they don’t need on-the-record sources. Ever.

