https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/kentucky-county-demands-mitch-mcconnell-resign-gop-leader-us-senate-disgusting-attacks-president-trump/

The Nelson County Republican Party wrote Senator Mitch McConnell on Tuesday demanding he immediately resign from his leadership position with the Republican Party’s caucus in the United States Senate.

This comes after McConnell’s comments on Saturday and an editorial in the Wall Street Journal attacking and smearing President Donald Trump.

Trump won Nelson County in Kentucky 67.5% to 30.9% in the 2020 election.

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Releases Statement BLASTING Mitch McConnell as “Dour, Sullen and Unsmiling Political Hack”

Nelson County Chairman Don Thrasher pointed out McConnell’s “complete and total disdain for the will of your constituents” for the reason for the letter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

