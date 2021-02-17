https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/539250-kentucky-county-gop-chair-calls-on-mcconnell-to-resign-leadership-spot-over-trump

A county GOP chairman in Kentucky is calling for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBiden: ‘I’m tired of talking about Trump’ READ: Trump statement ripping into McConnell Trump unloads on McConnell, promises MAGA primary challengers MORE (R-Ky.) to resign from his leadership position in the Senate over his floor speech last weekend saying former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden: ‘I’m tired of talking about Trump’ Hacker claims to have stolen files from law firm tied to Trump: WSJ Texas governor faces criticism over handling of winter storm fallout MORE was responsible for the Capitol riot.

“Given that the county party I represent supports President Trump overwhelmingly and your complete and total disdain for the will of your constituents here in Nelson County I am formally demanding you immediately resign your leadership position within our party’s caucus in the United States Senate,” Don Thrasher, chairman for the Republican Party of Nelson County, said.

Demand For McConnell’s Resignation As Republican Caucus Leader From Republican Party of Nelson County Chair Don Thrasher pic.twitter.com/sphhCai4TV — Republican Party of Nelson County (@NelsonGOP) February 17, 2021

McConnell supported Trump throughout his presidency and worked with him frequently, but the Republican leader split from the president after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. He voted to acquit Trump in the Senate on an impeachment charge of inciting the riot, but said he only did so because he does not believe the Senate can constitutionally convict a president no longer in office.

In his speech after his vote, he said “there’s no question — none — that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

Thrasher took exception to those comments.

“Your leadership in the US Senate does not represent the Republican voters that put our faith in you the last primary election,” Thrasher wrote.

Thrasher told The Washington Post that McConnell “stirred up the hornets’ nest even worse” with his speech after his vote and that it only made more people mad.

In his statement, Thrasher said he agreed with a statement Trump issued on Tuesday blasting McConnell.

Trump said McConnell “will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country.”

Thrasher led a failed resolution in January with the Kentucky Republican Party that would have told McConnell to condemn Trump’s impeachment trial.

