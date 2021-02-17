https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602e48b05db3705aa0aabc62
Rest in peace Rush Limbaugh. Can you think of an individual who has had a greater influence on conservative politics than Rush? I can’t. His talent was to speak……
In addition to power blackouts amid freezing temperatures, scores of Texans were under boil water notices because of a lack of electricity or burst mains….
Constituents say Marjorie Taylor Greene embodies conservative values: Anti-taxes, pro-religion, pro-guns, pro-Trump. Conspiracy theories? Not so much….
German police and special forces have raided more than 25 properties in Berlin and Brandenburg in an early morning offensive against the country’s most notorious crime group. Two people were arrested….
The GameStop bubble, and the way trading companies profited, raises a simple question: Is the way the U.S. stock market operates fair to individual investors?…