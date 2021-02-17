https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/laura-loomers-lawsuit-big-tech-censorship-makes-supreme-court-docket/

In January 2020, former Republican Congressional Candidate Laura Loomer filed a formal Federal Election Commission complaint against Twitter for providing in-kind corporate contributions to her opponent, Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel, by censoring her from the platform.

Loomer, 26, is one of the most banned political commentators, and now candidates for office, in the nation — having been kicked off Twitter, Facebook, Uber, Lyft, PayPal, GoFundMe, and other platforms for her fierce and controversial criticism of Islam.

In December 2019, Twitter announced that they would be verifying all congressional and gubernatorial candidates to “level the playing field.” When asked by The Gateway Pundit if the new policy meant they would reinstate banned candidates, specifically citing Loomer, they said no and that anyone who was permanently suspended will not be reinstated, verified or labeled.

Loomer’s campaign website explained to Gateway Pundit at the time that by keeping her off the platform, Twitter is providing her opponent with a “significant benefit.”

Now the US Supreme Court is considering whether to hear Laura Loomer’s case against the big tech gods over viewpoint discrimination.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether or not to hear a case brought by Laura Loomer and Freedom Watch against Google, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter, alleging that the Masters of the Universe have been discriminating on the basis of viewpoint and coordinating with each other in an anticompetitive manner. Loomer is represented by Freedom Watch founder Larry Klayman. The case dates back to 2018, when Loomer and Klayman sued Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Apple over allegations that the platforms violated the First Amendment, the Sherman Antitrust Act, and the District of Columbia Human Rights Act.

