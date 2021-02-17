https://cnsnews.com/article/national/quinn-weimer/reporters-attack-insult-deceased-rush-limbaugh

(CNS News) — Minutes after the death of conservative talk-radio legend Rush Limbaugh was announced today, some left-wing reporters took to Twitter to openly celebrate his death and attack and insult his memory.

NowThis, a far left news site, posted a video of cherry-picked quotes from Rush, accusing him of promoting “racism, Islamophobia, misogyny and conspiracy theories.”

NBC News published an article reporting Limbaugh’s death and adding this description to the headline of the radio legend, “The Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree outraged critics with his long history of sexist, homophobic and racist remarks.”

Reporters from major news sources also posted their celebrations at the conservative icons passing.

Buzzfeed’s Senior Investigative reporter Jason Leopold posted this on Twitter, “Who else just filed a #FOIA request with FBI for Rush Limbaugh’s FBI file?”

The Huffington Post’s senior reporter, Luke O’Brien, had this to say about Limbaugh,

Racists and fascists are easy to spot today because they’re all pouring one out for Rush Limbaugh.https://t.co/qxhpkNE0QC — Luke O’Brien (@lukeobrien) February 17, 2021

CNN pundit Sophia A. Nelson criticized the moment Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

This was a TRULY shameful, awful moment in American history. #RushLimbaugh did not deserve such an honor. But considering the source who rendered it–I’ll just let that sit there. https://t.co/9Gyj9Pjxib — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) February 17, 2021

Chicago Tribune humor columnist Rex Huppke tweeted, “Rush Limbaugh provided his listeners with a world that, year after year, never got better, a world always under attack by ‘others.’ Nothing ever changed. It was a world of anger and white grievance grounded in zilch. A world of cowardice and selfishness. A world of lives wasted.”

Other blue checkmarks on Twitter expressed negative thoughts about Limbaugh soon after his passing.

Left-wing radical Cenk Uygur, host of The Young Turks, tweeted, “The idea that you say artifically nice things about people after they die is weird. I’ve never understood the logic of it. Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in any way change or redeem that.”

The idea that you say artifically nice things about people after they die is weird. I’ve never understood the logic of it. Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in anyway change or redeem that. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 17, 2021

Commenting on Limbaugh’s death, actor and leftist John Cusack tweeted, “Never speak ill of the dead – the poet tell us – but the truth demands the recognition of some facts – besides Murdock – there has been no more destructive a practitioner of the big lie for profit in US history.”

TV writer Mike Drucker tweeted, “It’s easy to make fun of Rush Limbaugh right now, but it’s important to remember that he also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying.”

It’s easy to make fun of Rush Limbaugh right now, but it’s important to remember that he also brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 17, 2021

Former presidential candidate Mary Williamson commented on what she believes God is telling Limbaugh at this moment:

I believe in a God who is very tenderly explaining some things to Rush Limbaugh right now. Limbaugh I assume is very quiet and taking it all in. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 17, 2021

North Carolinia “pastor,” Reverend Rob Lee, echoed those sentiments and calling God “herself.”

Rush Limbaugh is dead. This is the only honest thing I can say without being uncharitable. May he reckon with God when he meets her. — Rev. Rob Lee (@roblee4) February 17, 2021

