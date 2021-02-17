https://www.oann.com/legal-expert-says-van-der-veen-captured-democratic-hypocrisy-in-closing-argument/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=legal-expert-says-van-der-veen-captured-democratic-hypocrisy-in-closing-argument
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:47 AM PT – Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A legal expert says Trump attorney Michael van der Veen summed up nicely the double standard on display by the Democrat House managers in his closing impeachment argument. One America’s John Hines has more.
MORE NEWS: Biden using climate change as an excuse?