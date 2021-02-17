https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/legendary-christian-singer-carman-dies-65/

(CHRISTIAN POST) — GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame member and Christian trailblazer Carman Dominic Licciardello, better known as Carman, died at a Las Vegas, Nevada, hospital on Tuesday.

A statement released on Feb. 16 revealed that the entertainer died “after fighting a series of complications resulting from surgery to repair a hiatal hernia.” He was 65.

After being in remission from cancer over the past six years, Licciardello’s recent surgery led to internal bleeding.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

