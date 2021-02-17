https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/17/lies-about-capitol-officer-brian-sicknick-ominously-foreshadow-democrats-truth-commission/

Democrats’ calls for an indefinite commission to investigate the non-leftist Capitol riot should prepare you for another multi-year Russia collusion hoax-style narrative with intricate webs of players, evidence, and lies.

One of the key facts in this accelerated use of police powers against Democrats’ political opposition is the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. As Tristan Justice explained Monday, Democrats used Sicknick’s death in the aftermath of the riot to help construct their narrative of murderous Trump-supporting thugs attempting an “insurrection.”

Five people died related to the Jan. 6 violence, including Sicknick. Three died of “medical emergencies,” not violence. One, Ashli Babbit, was a rioter shot by police as she attempted to enter the Speaker’s Lobby inside the Capitol. Sicknick’s is the only death that could directly implicate the rioters in “murder.”

We can expect that the lies and coverups that already have occurred related to his death will be magnified across every other fact related to these events. This possibly comprises a major purpose of the “9/11 commission” Democrats are demanding, if their history of running this play with every single major “investigation” since the Obama years is any indication (Russiagate, Benghazi, Fast and Furious, Brett Kavanaugh, Ukraine, Crossfire Hurricane, impeachment one, impeachment two, Hunter Biden, you name it). They have squandered more than enough public faith for no one to believe their claims until they stop systematically and compulsively lying for political gain.

As Byron York notes, this is already happening, giving the lie to Democrats’ pretense they care about finding the truth: “significant parts of the Capitol riot are now shrouded in official secrecy. And the existence of multiple investigations will only make that worse, giving officials an excuse not to speak publicly because there is an active investigation going on.”

It is absolutely impossible that authorities, including those who performed the autopsy, didn’t know very early on that the story being spread over and over by the media — that Sicknick was killed with a fire extinguisher by a pro-Trump mob — was false. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 11, 2021

In this environment of constant manipulation of facts to control public perception, truth becomes all the more important to seek and find. This is another reason the truth about Sicknick’s death matters.

For truth’s sake, therefore, we must recognize there is a difference between dying of a heart attack or of an adverse reaction to pepper spray versus being bludgeoned to death by murderous rioters wielding a fire extinguisher. Laws recognize such distinctions by providing different degrees of culpability for those accused of homicide, from manslaughter to premeditated murder.

The law recognizes such degrees of criminal activity because they matter. Justice means fitting the punishment as closely as possible to the crime committed. This requires establishing exactly what the crimes were, and were not. Truth thus serves justice, because it forms the basis for administering justice.

This is why there is such an erosion of justice in our nation: Because there is constant, purposeful, politically motivated untruth. Until the lies are restrained, injustice will reign.

Among other things, I asked Capitol Police how many firearms were confiscated at Capitol riot, and whether any rioters fired any guns. Got no answer. (Also asked about Sicknick death; no answer on that, either.) https://t.co/x1sRThss9E https://t.co/97JZzEtxBV — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 16, 2021

According to the DOJ, the zip ties were left sitting on a table that one of the intruders happened to randomly encounter. The falsity of the initial “zip tie” narrative was the now-discredited suggestion that they indicated some kind of premeditated mass kidnapping plot https://t.co/lPeM6WL70w — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 16, 2021

Justice also includes in its meaning equality in application — that no matter who someone is, how much money he has, who he knows, or what he believes, he will be treated the same as someone who has committed a generally equal infraction both by the law and those whose duty it is to apply that law faithfully.

Now, regardless of how Sicknick died, the riot appears to be a factor. Establishing the extent of that relationship matters to his family and to justice. Anyone who chooses to participate in mob violence is culpable for the eventual outcomes of such an idiotic decision, which can include many unintended evil consequences such as triggering heart attacks.

This standard, however, if equally applied, would make Black Lives Matter partially culpable for the murder wave with mostly minority victims that swept U.S. cities amid their violent political pressure to get police to retreat from their jobs. It would make BLM culpable for attempting arson at historic icons near the White House and repeatedly firebombing federal buildings.

An equal-justice nation would consider a group that operates across state lines and openly calls for the overthrow of the U.S. government to be worthy of a federal investigation that you bet your buttons would be happening if the group expressed right-wing sentiment. An equal standard of justice would mean that local, state, and federal authorities employ equal fervor in finding and charging the thousands of leftist rioters who blanketed the nation with violence in 2020 as they are aiming at non-leftist rioters, rather than bailing out and refusing to charge leftist rioters while working overtime to find the non-leftist ones.

The vice president of the United States helps bail out rioters and then has the gall to help lead a party that insists anti-government riots at a Republican rally are “insurrection” while she calls anti-government riots at Democrat rallies “brilliant” and a “mark of a real democracy.”

It is plain to anyone with eyes to see that in this nation justice is not being equally applied. If people don’t think this is a problem, they are part of it.

Kamala Harris’s support for obvious injustice is not by any means an anomaly. It is openly supported by all her party’s prominent leaders, including those in media. Their appetite for using this violence to smear and destroy nonviolent political opponents and the rights and legal procedures that protect all of us — such as our freedoms of association and speech — can only be described as hellish.

The Trump trial is over but local, state & federal investigations continue. There might be a 9/11-type commission. News organizations continue to investigate. And @realBobWoodward is working on a book on Trump’s final days in office. Bottom line: we are going to learn a lot more. — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) February 15, 2021

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough says that local businesses being vandalized in antifa/BLM riots over the summer is not equatable to the Capitol building: “No, jackass… I’m not going to confuse a taco stand with the United States Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/Za4X1uGuL9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2021

Our nation clearly has a massive problem with equal justice under the law. It is a problem that many of our political leaders refuse to see and indeed seem deeply invested in making much, much worse. This is exemplified by the rush to declare and seek to investigate not only those who committed crimes on Jan. 6 but also any peaceful person in a MAGA hat as a potential “domestic terrorist” or “insurrectionist.”

This is what is happening right now before our eyes. In a Jan. 27 bulletin, Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security issued a “national terrorism advisory” that relates “domestic terrorists” to people who have concerns about COVID lockdowns, illegal immigration, and the 2020 election’s integrity:

Throughout 2020, Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs) targeted individuals with opposing views engaged in First Amendment-protected, non-violent protest activity. DVEs motivated by a range of issues, including anger over COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results, and police use of force have plotted and on occasion carried out attacks against government facilities.

Remember, “violent extremists” is the term the Obama administration used instead of “terrorists” in policy documents and public briefings. They were trying to telegraph delicacy and nuance about Islamism, a delicacy and nuance Democrats clearly don’t care to convey or even consider about Trump-supporting Americans.

Remember: the original 9/11 Commission stripped people the government labels “terrorists” of many key rights, such as allowing them to be held in indefinite detention. Many of our remaining rights might not survive another 9/11 Commission, especially with people who hate our nation and its Constitution running the show.

These people are openly criminalizing verbal disagreement with their politics while decriminalizing violence that supports their politics. They are openly proclaiming that speech is violence for Republicans, and violence is speech for Democrats. These people have no morals, they only want power, and your God-given rights and historic freedoms are in their way.

BREAKING: @SpeakerPelosi says the nation requires a 9/11 Commission-style investigation into the Trump Coup – and she’s right. But it also needs a second punch: a Special Counsel to work with the investigation to prosecute Trump, his advisers, and Congressional seditionists: pic.twitter.com/PeUw5KM6iO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 15, 2021

This situation is deeply dangerous and utterly untenable. It is an open provocation to further violence. Every single American should utterly refuse to get into this mental cattle car.

To only punish the crimes of one political side while allowing the other political side to openly commit crimes without punishment is injustice. Anyone who supports this state of affairs, tacitly or directly, supports injustice.

Anyone who supports this level of systematic injustice has disqualified himself from holding any position of leadership in this nation. Anyone who is a leader worthy of his or her duties will work to ensure equal justice in this nation instead. It’s that simple.

