https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/02/17/lindsey-graham-jumps-into-the-mix-tells-both-mcconnell-and-trump-to-knock-this-off-n328282
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch Pelosi Squirm When Asked What She Knew of the Swalwell Chinese Spy Scandal, She Tries To Spin and It Doesn't Go Well
December 10, 2020
Ron DeSantis Is Not Tired of Winning
February 2, 2021
Joe Biden's Threat to Restrict Travel to Florida Is Stupid, Illegal and Counterproductive but That Doesn't Mean He Won't Do It
February 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy