http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HXmoqLsRYqY/

At the opening of Wednesday’s broadcast of the nationally syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” Kathryn Limbaugh, wife of host Rush Limbaugh announced her husband’s passing.

“I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone now, welcoming you to another exceptional 3 hours of broadcasting,” Kathryn Limbaugh said. “It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.”

Limbaugh, whose career in political talk radio goes back to the 1980s, lost his bout with lung cancer earlier in the day.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

