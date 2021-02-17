https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/02/17/los-angeles-county-da-gascon-seeks-special-prosecutor-to-re-open-lapd-use-of-force-cases-n328533
About The Author
Related Posts
Joe Biden Should Not Hold a Public Inauguration on January 20
January 8, 2021
Democrats Just Stripped Marjorie Taylor Greene of Her Committee Assignments, and Republicans Have a Choice to Make
February 4, 2021
Are We Witnessing the Beginning of the End for Fox News?
December 20, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy