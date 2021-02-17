https://www.newsmax.com/politics/gohmert-rush-limbaugh-radio/2021/02/17/id/1010451/

Rush Limbaugh opened doors for right-wing TV and radio hosts, according to Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, on Newsmax TV.

Gohmert appeared on The Chris Salcedo Show on Wednesday, to talk about conservative icon Limbaugh who died after a year-long battle against lung cancer. He was 70.

“It’s a loss that, well, he won’t be replaced,” Gohmert told guest host Tom Basile. “But hopefully, with a lot of us stepping up as he would want, including Newsmax, we can try to fill that void.”

Gohmert remembered Limbaugh as “a friend,” on whose radio show the lawmaker appeared.

“Rush was a friend. He was an incredible man. He opened the door for people,” Gohmert said. “It was great to communicate with him.

“I’ve been in his studio at his invitation, and I’ve seen how it works, and I know his entire staff is also grieving. But [Limbaugh’s wife] Kathryn has been amazing.”

