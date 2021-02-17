http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UaWOBhXkrcg/

Former First Lady Melania Trump reacted to the announcement of the death of radio legend Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday.

“Rush was a fearless American patriot. He made countless contributions to society and leaves behind an unforgettable legacy,” Melania Trump wrote on Twitter. “Praying for Kathryn and the entire Limbaugh family.”

Melania Trump memorably presented Limbaugh with the presidential Medal of Freedom during President Trump’s State of the Union speech to Congress in February 2020.

The White House invited Limbaugh and his wife Kathryn to sit in the first lady’s box during the State of the Union after he was diagnosed with cancer. The Trumps surprised the legendary host by awarding the medal during the speech.

“Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” President Trump said at the time, noting that he would receive the medal in “recognition of all that you have done for our nation.”

