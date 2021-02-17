https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-mike-pence-pays-tribute-to-radio-legend-rush-limbaugh

Former Vice President Mike Pence paid tribute to Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday, after it was announced that the long-time conservative talk radio host passed away at the age of 70.

Pence, who hosted his own radio show from 1994 to 1999, where he’d sometimes call himself “Rush Limbaugh on decaf,” posted across social media thanking Rush for giving “voice to the ideals and values that made this country great, he inspired a generation of American conservatives.”

“Today America lost a Giant with the passing of Rush Limbaugh, and Karen and I send our most heartfelt sympathies to Kathryn, his brother David, and the millions of Americans who loved and cherished his incomparable voice.

“Rush Limbaugh gave voice to the ideals and values that made this country great, he inspired a generation of American conservatives, and he will be deeply missed. Rush Limbaugh made Conservatives proud and he made Conservatism fun.

“For more than 30 years no one did more to educate, inform, inspire, and just plain entertain Americans about the issues of the day than Rush Limbaugh.

“Karen and I are among the millions who loved and admired this Good and Great Man. We started as fans, had the privilege to become friends, and we will miss him dearly.

“During my years in Conservative talk radio, he was my daily inspiration and the gold standard on the airwaves as he sat behind the golden EIB microphone. During my years among House Conservatives in Congress, he was our greatest champion.

“And during my service as Governor and Vice President, he was the anchor of Conservatism, giving voice to a movement and fighting for the ideals that make America great.

“Rush Limbaugh’s legacy will live on for generations in the hearts of the millions of Americans he inspired. His matchless voice will never be forgotten. May God comfort his family and all those who loved him. God Bless Rush Limbaugh.”



