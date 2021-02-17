https://babylonbee.com/news/minnesota-man-travels-to-texas-for-tropical-vacation/

AUSTIN, TX—Local Minnesota man Gary Manson traveled to Texas today after hearing they were having balmy 30-degree weather this week and light snowstorms.

“Sometimes you just have to travel south to a warmer place for the winter!” he said as he arrived at the Texas airport, enjoying the relatively mild weather. “I just had to get out of the frigid North, so when I saw the footage of Texas with some light snowfall and reasonable temperatures, I immediately booked the flight.”

“This place is great!” he shouted as he walked down the street in his Hawaiian shirt, touristy hat, and sunglasses. “Better put some sunscreen on though — can’t be too careful when you’re in the tropics!”

At publishing time, he’d traveled down to the coast for some nice surfing and relative sunshine.

Previous Article Carman Passes Away After Lifelong Addiction To Jesus Next Article Disney Announces New Movie Telling Sympathetic Feminist Origin Story Of Xenomorph Queen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

