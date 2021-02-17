https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftists-celebrate-rush-limbaughs-death

It likely will come as no surprise that noted leftists quickly took to Twitter after hearing Wednesday’s news about the

death of Rush Limbaugh and engaged in a kind of macabre celebration that hardly masked their hatred for the legendary conservative radio talk show host.

What did they say?

A sampling of “blue check mark” Twitter users showed they tried their darnedest to make viral history with the snarkiest take.

Leading the way was Huffington Post reporter Christopher Mathias who used Twitter to hawk the Limbaugh obit he penned with Nick Robins-Early titled, “Rush Limbaugh, Bigoted King Of Talk Radio, Dies At 70.”

It’s safe to say Mathias isn’t a Limbaugh fan:

“Rush Limbaugh was a bigot and a misogynist who saturated America’s airwaves with cruel lies and conspiracy theories for decades, transforming the GOP in the process,” he tweeted.

Where to go from there? How about the Palmer Report’s

tweet:

“Now he’s dead,” the tweet read. “So be it. There’s a reason ‘Rest in Piss’ is trending right now.”

Indeed, it appeared to be a popular left-wing response to Limbaugh’s passing. Comedian Steve Hofstetter

sure seemed to like it:

Remember the NFL punter known more for

his far-left politics than by actually punting effectively? Well, Chris Kluwe is still hanging around, and he had quite the reaction to Limbaugh’s passing: “Good. F*** Rush Limbaugh, and let the celebration about his death be a reminder to the rest of the racists and bigots that we’ll happily dance on your graves too.”

Parkland shooting survivor-turned-snarky-leftist celeb Cameron Kasky had the following to say:

LGBTQ writer and activist Charlotte Clymer clearly had

no tears for Rush:

Activist pastor Rev. Rob Lee apparently

tried his best to be, you know, Christlike:

David Axelrod also attempted civility — kinda:

Canadian TV producer and script writer Emily Andras apparently summoned all her skills for this visionary

tweet:

Bless her chilly heart. It’s frigid up yonder, after all.

Oh, and make sure to check out writer Tony Posnanski’s

Twitter page — he seems just a bit overly occupied with Limbaugh’s passing. Did he lose his copy of “The Way Things Ought to Be” or something?

Here’s one of his F-bomb-free takes:

Writer David Klion gave it the ol’ college try. (Is he a DeVry University alum?)

Finally, here’s a valiant dunk attempt from Media Matters editor-at-large Parker Molloy:

Looks like you made it, sweetie.

Anything else?

None of this should come as any surprise, given the same day Limbaugh announced his cancer diagnosis last year, leftists far and wide piled on with glee.

