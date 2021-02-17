https://www.theblaze.com/news/leftists-celebrate-rush-limbaughs-death
It likely will come as no surprise that noted leftists quickly took to Twitter after hearing Wednesday’s news about the
death of Rush Limbaugh and engaged in a kind of macabre celebration that hardly masked their hatred for the legendary conservative radio talk show host.
What did they say?
A sampling of “blue check mark” Twitter users showed they tried their darnedest to make viral history with the snarkiest take.
Leading the way was Huffington Post reporter Christopher Mathias who used Twitter to hawk the Limbaugh obit he penned with Nick Robins-Early titled, “Rush Limbaugh, Bigoted King Of Talk Radio, Dies At 70.”
It’s safe to say Mathias isn’t a Limbaugh fan:
Rush Limbaugh was a bigot and a misogynist who saturated America’s airwaves with cruel lies and conspiracy theories… https://t.co/uKOjR6GWmf
— Christopher Mathias (@Christopher Mathias)1613582566.0
“Rush Limbaugh was a bigot and a misogynist who saturated America’s airwaves with cruel lies and conspiracy theories for decades, transforming the GOP in the process,” he tweeted.
Where to go from there? How about the Palmer Report’s
tweet:
Rush Limbaugh spent decades advancing his career by opportunistically spreading vicious lies that got a lot of bad… https://t.co/UBhYQd9nkb
— Palmer Report (@Palmer Report)1613583538.0
“Now he’s dead,” the tweet read. “So be it. There’s a reason ‘Rest in Piss’ is trending right now.”
Indeed, it appeared to be a popular left-wing response to Limbaugh’s passing. Comedian Steve Hofstetter
sure seemed to like it:
“Rest in Piss” is trending because Rush Limbaugh died.
I don’t know who the first person to write this was, but h… https://t.co/6FYYE15GvJ
— Steve Hofstetter (@Steve Hofstetter)1613584093.0
Remember the NFL punter known more for
his far-left politics than by actually punting effectively? Well, Chris Kluwe is still hanging around, and he had quite the reaction to Limbaugh’s passing: “Good. F*** Rush Limbaugh, and let the celebration about his death be a reminder to the rest of the racists and bigots that we’ll happily dance on your graves too.”
Parkland shooting survivor-turned-snarky-leftist celeb Cameron Kasky had the following to say:
Rush Limbaugh has passed on, but worry not- his memory lives on through bigots everywhere
— Cam (@Cam)1613583833.0
LGBTQ writer and activist Charlotte Clymer clearly had
no tears for Rush:
Rush Limbaugh was a coward and white supremacist. He aggressively and cynically exploited divisions in our country… https://t.co/KHDU01KQSD
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈)1613583578.0
Activist pastor Rev. Rob Lee apparently
tried his best to be, you know, Christlike:
Rush Limbaugh is dead.
This is the only honest thing I can say without being uncharitable. May he reckon with God when he meets her.
— Rev. Rob Lee (@Rev. Rob Lee)1613583774.0
David Axelrod also attempted civility — kinda:
Whether you loved him or hated him-and there are very few people in between-Rush Limbaugh was indisputably a force… https://t.co/Ao3Pbuz2og
— David Axelrod (@David Axelrod)1613584127.0
Canadian TV producer and script writer Emily Andras apparently summoned all her skills for this visionary
tweet:
Rush Limbaugh slowly opens his eyes. Finds himself in an all-white room with a single pink chair — and a small tab… https://t.co/qCaHul11Ya
— Emily Andras (@Emily Andras)1613584191.0
Bless her chilly heart. It’s frigid up yonder, after all.
Oh, and make sure to check out writer Tony Posnanski’s
Twitter page — he seems just a bit overly occupied with Limbaugh’s passing. Did he lose his copy of “The Way Things Ought to Be” or something?
Here’s one of his F-bomb-free takes:
Rush Limbaugh was an author and a man who knew how to excite a crowd.
And so was Hitler.
— Tony Posnanski (@Tony Posnanski)1613586569.0
Writer David Klion gave it the ol’ college try. (Is he a DeVry University alum?)
Today is a sad day, as the excruciating physical and spiritual agony Rush Limbaugh experienced at all times has finally ended.
— David Klion (@David Klion)1613584180.0
Finally, here’s a valiant dunk attempt from Media Matters editor-at-large Parker Molloy:
Looking forward to the goofy right-wing blogs that put together tweet round-ups of people celebrating that Limbaugh died
— Parker Molloy (@Parker Molloy)1613583847.0
Looks like you made it, sweetie.
Anything else?
None of this should come as any surprise, given the same day Limbaugh announced his cancer diagnosis last year, leftists far and wide piled on with glee.