https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/17/ny-dem-assemblyman-critical-of-andrew-cuomo-says-the-governor-let-him-know-he-can-destroy-me/

On Monday we told you about some Democrat lawmakers in New York who called BS on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press conference during which he blamed anybody and everybody not named “Cuomo” for nursing home deaths in the state and allegations that the real numbers were hidden from the feds. Among those Democrats from the state assembly was Ron Kim, who said that a claim made by Cuomo during his presser was untrue:

Now the story has further escalated after Kim said Gov. Cuomo basically threatened him:

CNN’s MJ Lee has an extensive thread about the allegation:

It certainly sounds very Andrew Cuomo-esque:

Kim also put out a statement:

The governor’s office is trying to discredit Kim’s claim, but there will be many who aren’t likely to believe Cuomo.

This story is escalating quickly.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...