A business owner in Chinatown in Oakland, California, was arrested after he allegedly used his gun to fire four shots attempting to save a woman.

FOX2 reports that the 36-year-old business owner allegedly fired the shots when he saw “a woman being robbed for her camera outside his store at 9th and Franklin streets.”

Robbery in #OaklandChinatown before 6pm Community leader tells me a thief knocked down a woman in her 30’s to steal her camera. Shop owner intervenes, struggles w/ suspect & fires 4 shots . Suspect gets away in vehicle No serious injuries #KTVU pic.twitter.com/bk3BNOLpsE — Amber Lee (@AmberKTVU) February 16, 2021

Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong observed, “We don’t want people to fire weapons into our community. There could be unintended victims.”

KGO News noted that Armstrong also urged residents not to start seeking out firearms for self-defense. Armstrong said, “We don’t want our business owners or others to begin to arm themselves. We would really prefer them to be good witnesses.”

But Chinatown resident Nancy Tan says residents have become increasingly tense, feeling greater and greater danger from crime. She suggested crime has been rising over the last year and said, “It’s partially racism, partially profiling because Asians tend to carry more cash, so we make for a better, riper victim.”

